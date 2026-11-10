‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Reveals She Broke Her Nose Hours Before Grammy Night, Will She Still Dance?

Credit: ABC

Jenna Johnson is dealing with an injury just hours before tonight’s Dancing With the Stars!

The 32-year-old professional dancer revealed on Tuesday (November 10) that she broke her nose while preparing for the ABC competition show’s upcoming “Grammy Night” episode.

Jenna, who is partnered with Harry Shum Jr. on Season 35, shared a video showing the swelling on her face and explained what happened during rehearsals.

The injury comes at a particularly important point in the competition, with just seven celebrity contestants remaining and the semifinals approaching.

Despite the injury, Jenna appears to be preparing to take the ballroom floor tonight.

What Happened to Jenna Johnson’s Nose?

In a video shared on Instagram Tuesday, Jenna revealed that she injured herself during camera blocking the previous evening.

“So last night I definitely broke my nose during camera blocking,” she explained, pointing to the right side of her face.

Jenna showed viewers the swelling around her nose, although she noted that she hadn’t developed any black eyes.

She also joked about the incident in her caption, writing, “Salsa: 1. Jenna’s Nose: 0.”

The dancer didn’t explain exactly how the injury occurred or whether she had received medical treatment.

Her husband and fellow DWTS professional Val Chmerkovskiy showed his support in the comments, writing, “1of1,” before complimenting his wife.

Former contestant Dylan Efron also offered encouragement, joking that she didn’t need her nose to dance.

The injury comes just weeks after another rehearsal mishap involving Jenna and Harry.

In October, she accidentally headbutted her celebrity partner during rehearsals, causing him to collapse to the floor.

At the time, Jenna shared footage of the collision on Instagram, joking about the physical risks of dancing.

“Soooo dance is a dangerous sport LOL sorry for head butting you @harryshumjr,” she wrote.

Will Jenna Johnson Still Perform on Dancing With the Stars Tonight?

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jenna and Harry are still scheduled to perform during “Grammy Night.”

The pair will dance a salsa to “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Jenna has not announced that she is withdrawing from the episode or that another professional dancer will replace her.

There is some good news for the pair heading into tonight’s competition.

Jenna and Harry have earned immunity from the episode’s head-to-head dance-offs after achieving the highest cumulative scores of the season.

That means they will only have to perform their scheduled salsa rather than participate in a second competitive routine, and they will receive bonus points as part of their immunity.

The other six remaining couples will compete in dance-offs for additional points as the competition heads toward next week’s semifinals.

Dancing With the Stars airs tonight (November 10) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the episode available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Find out which celebrities are currently favored to win Season 35 in the latest prediction market rankings.

You can also see the complete lineup of songs and dances for tonight’s Grammy Night.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Disney Plus Dylan Efron Harry Shum Jr. jenna johnson Television Val Chmerkovskiy