Fall Out Boy Announces 2027 ‘Twilight of the Punks’ Tour Dates With The Offspring, Good Charlotte & More – Ticket Details Revealed

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Fall Out Boy is heading out on a massive world tour in 2027!

The band, featuring Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley, announced the 36-date Twilight of the Punks Tour on Monday (November 9), with shows scheduled across Europe, the UK, the United States and Canada.

The tour will feature The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far as special guests in North America, while A Day to Remember and Neck Deep will join the European and UK dates.

The announcement also comes with a brand-new song, “ACES,” which marks Fall Out Boy‘s first new original single in more than three years.

Fall Out Boy is celebrating 25 years as a band in 2026, and the upcoming tour is being billed as its biggest global headlining trek yet.

Keep reading for the full tour dates and ticket details…

When do Fall Out Boy’s 2027 tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the North American dates will be available through an artist presale beginning Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can sign up for the presale through the official tour website.

A separate Spotify presale will also take place Wednesday in select North American markets, with eligible Premium subscribers receiving an invitation through email or the Spotify app. Those selected will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets.

The general public sale begins Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

For Europe and the UK, artist presales begin Wednesday, November 11, at 12 p.m. local time, except for the Lyon, Brussels, Paris and Lodz shows, which begin presales Thursday, November 12, at noon.

The general sale begins Thursday, November 12, at noon local time for most European and UK dates. Tickets for Lyon, Brussels, Paris and Lodz go on sale Friday, November 13, at noon local time.

Who is opening for Fall Out Boy?

The Offspring and The Story So Far will support all 21 North American dates, while Good Charlotte, featuring brothers Joel Madden and Benji Madden, will appear at all but two shows.

Good Charlotte will not perform at the August 6 concert in St. Charles, Iowa, or the August 7 concert in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Day to Remember and Neck Deep will open all 15 European and UK shows.

Europe and UK

– May 17 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

– May 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

– May 21 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

– May 23 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

– May 25 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

– May 27 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

– May 28 – Mönchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark

– May 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

– June 1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

– June 3 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

– June 5 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

– June 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

– June 10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

– June 12 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle

– June 13 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

North America

– July 13 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

– July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

– July 18 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

– July 20 – Detroit, MI – Fifth Third Park

– July 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

– July 24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

– July 27 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Stadium

– July 30 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

– August 1 – Queens, NY – Citi Field

– August 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach

– August 4 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

– August 6 – St. Charles, IA – Roaming Hills

– August 7 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

– August 10 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

– August 13 – Sandy, UT – America First Field

– August 15 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

– August 17 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

– August 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

– August 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

– August 24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

– August 26 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Fall Out Boy also releases new song “ACES”

Along with the tour announcement, Fall Out Boy released “ACES,” their first new original single since their 2023 album So Much (For) Stardust.

The track was produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Neil Avron, while the accompanying music video was directed by Brendan Walter.

The announcement follows a series of teasers that began ahead of Halloween, when the band introduced fans to an interactive online experience called the “Twilight Town Mall.”

Fall Out Boy will kick off the tour May 17 in Prague before beginning its North American run July 13 in Arlington, Texas. The final announced show takes place August 26 in Portland, Oregon.

Fans can find additional information and tickets at the official Twilight of the Punks website.

Read the Lyrics to Fall Out Boy’s “ACES”

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Posted To:A Day to Remember Andy Hurley Benji Madden Fall Out Boy Good Charlotte Joe Trohman Joel Madden Music Neck Deep Patrick Stump Pete Wentz The Offspring The Story So Far Tickets tour