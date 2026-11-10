Florence Pugh Says She Won’t Tolerate ‘Bull—- Behavior’ on Movie Sets Anymore

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Florence Pugh in a mint green floral patterned dress with large and elaborate sleeves.
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Florence Pugh is putting her foot down when it comes to “bull—- behavior” on movie sets.

The 30-year-old Oscar nominee spoke to Elle magazine in a new interview published on Tuesday (November 10) and said it has taken her some time, but she has become “more confident” and knows what she will and won’t tolerate.

Florence Pugh calls out bad behavior film sets

“Every time I work on a movie, I get more confident in the way that I can protect myself and the way that I can lead a film set, and just not stand for bull—- anymore. I’m not doing it,” Florence said.

She went on to say she won’t allow people to be “rude to the crew” or have a “bull—- attitude.”

The Little Women star continued, “You just get bolder and bigger and more confident with time, and you want to be around and work with the right people. And the moment someone is making that vibe feel off, everybody feels it.”

Florence Pugh in a ruffled light green strapless dress at the Thunderbolts premiere.

She doesn’t want to work with people who are rude or misogynistic

“I don’t want to deal with messy,” she continued. “It’s just about surrounding yourself with professionals who have the same way of working in mind: Show up on time, don’t be rude, don’t be a misogynist.”

Florence is coming off of a busy year amid her recent starring role in the Netflix series East of Eden and her roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune: Part Three.

She also called out Instagram in September after alleging her statement about the Cornell University sexual assault case was censored.

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