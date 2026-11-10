Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Requests More Child Support, Says Her Parenting Time Has Dropped to 18%

Credit: Getty

Halle Berry‘s ex-husband Olivier Martinez is requesting more child support amid their ongoing custody battle.

The 60-year-old French actor filed new court documents on Monday (November 9), asking a judge to increase the amount the 60-year-old Oscar-winning actress pays to support their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The request comes less than two weeks after a judge dissolved a temporary restraining order against Halle but maintained a modified custody arrangement giving Olivier primary physical custody.

Now, Olivier argues that their existing child support agreement should be reconsidered because of how much time their son spends with each parent.

How Much Child Support Is Olivier Martinez Requesting?

According to Page Six, Olivier filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking to modify the former couple’s child support arrangement, which was established when they finalized their divorce in August 2023.

Under that agreement, Halle pays Olivier $8,000 per month, plus 4.3% of any income she earns above $2 million.

The payments were originally calculated based on a 50-50 custody arrangement.

However, Olivier claims Halle‘s parenting time has dropped to approximately 18% since a temporary restraining order was granted on October 1.

He argues that the change warrants a new calculation of child support.

Olivier also claims he cannot calculate the appropriate amount because he does not have updated information about Halle‘s finances, saying she has not submitted a current income and expense declaration.

In the filing, he reportedly points to her work on Crime 101 and the upcoming films Fleur and Red Card as examples of her continued career activity.

He also argues that their son’s standard of living should reflect Halle‘s financial resources.

Olivier reportedly earns less than $800 per month in residual payments while listing nearly $18,000 in monthly expenses.

The exact increase he is requesting has not been disclosed.

What Is Happening With Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s Custody Battle?

The latest filing follows a series of court proceedings involving the former couple.

Olivier previously accused Halle of physically abusing their son during a September incident, allegations she has strongly denied.

On October 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman dissolved the temporary restraining order and denied Olivier‘s request to make it permanent, finding that he had not met the required burden of proof.

However, the judge kept the modified physical custody arrangement in place, leaving Olivier with primary physical custody while both parents continue to share legal custody. Halle currently has limited visitation without overnight stays.

The custody arrangement is expected to be revisited at another hearing in December.

The child support request is separate from Olivier‘s recently reported demand that Halle pay $240,000 toward his legal fees.

There has been no reported ruling on the new request for increased child support.

Posted To:Halle Berry Legal Maceo Martinez Olivier Martinez