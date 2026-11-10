‘Harry Potter’ Star Paapa Essiedu Talks J.K. Rowling Controversy, Says He’s Not Her ‘Mouthpiece’

Credit: Getty Images / HBO

Paapa Essiedu is once again addressing the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling as he prepares to play Severus Snape in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series.

The 36-year-old Emmy-nominated actor spoke to Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday (November 10), explaining why he doesn’t want to be a “mouthpiece” for Rowling, whose views on transgender rights have drawn widespread criticism.

Paapa Essiedu doesn’t want to be seen as a “mouthpiece” for J.K. Rowling

“I have been super clear about my position on this topic, and that is the reason why she spoke out about me,” Paapa said. “I’m really keen not to make a kind of ‘them and us’ dynamic here. I’m not really here to speak about Jo’s politics or to be a mouthpiece for her. I can only be really, really clear about what I believe and be consistent with that.”

He previously spoke out about receiving racist death threats over his casting in the show.

Paapa Essiedu’s reiterates his support for the LGBTQIA+ community

The I May Destroy You star went on to reaffirm his support for transgender people and the broader LGBTQIA+ community.

“I believe, in my bones, that trans people, queer people, people of all creeds and color have got the right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times—whether they’re in the workplace, whether they’re at home or in the street, whatever. That’s what I believe, and that’s the way that I choose to live my life. That’s the creed by which I live.”

The Vanity Fair profile also pointed to an “inherent contradiction” in his involvement with the series: Rowling remains actively involved in the HBO adaptation and stands to profit from it, despite Paapa‘s public support for transgender rights.

Why he believes Harry Potter is a story that should still be told

Despite the controversy surrounding the franchise, Paapa believes the themes of Harry Potter still have value for a new generation of viewers.

“When I come back to this story—this actual story—I’m thinking about the themes that it explores,” he says. “Themes of forgiveness, and good triumphing over evil, and of accepting people for who they are and allowing people to really be themselves within a world where anything is possible. I feel like there is something at the center of the story that we own, at least as much as anybody else, that still has the potential to do really, really, really beautiful things.”

Rowling previously responded to his decision to sign an open letter supporting trans rights

In 2025, Paapa was among several Harry Potter franchise stars who signed an open letter supporting transgender rights.

Rowling subsequently criticized the letters and its signatories on social media.

She also shared a screenshot of an article about the actor, writing, “I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

Other stars of the upcoming HBO series have also spoken out about Rowling‘s view on transgender rights, including Bel Powley, who is playing Petunia Dursley, and Dumbledore actor John Lithgow.

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