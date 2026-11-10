How Does ‘DWTS’ Scoring Work? A Full Explainer, Straight From a Former Pro Dancer!

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Former DWTS pro dancer Lindsay Arnold previously explained how Dancing with the Stars scoring actually works, including the weight of judges scores and weight of viewer votes.

“When it comes to eliminations it is 50 percent judges’ scores, 50 percent viewers’ votes,” Lindsay said in a previous TikTok.

How Do Scores Get Tabulated on DWTS?

Lindsay revealed that viewers should think about scores as a whole pie.

“We’ve got our pie, which makes up 100 percent of either the votes or the scores. Each couple is gonna get a different percentage of those scores. The people who get lower scores, they’re only getting 25 percent of that score pie, whereas someone with higher scores is maybe getting a 75 percent piece of that score pie,” she said.

She added, “Sometimes, the bottom of the leaderboard maybe only has 25 percent of that score pie, but they got 80 percent of the vote pie, and that surpasses some people who maybe have higher scores. Vice versa. Maybe some of those people who are getting really high scores and have 90 percent of that score pie are only getting 10 percent of votes.”

“It’s good because the scores could sometimes help, maybe, the couples that aren’t getting as many votes, and the votes can help the couples who, maybe, aren’t getting as good of scores. And that’s how the show works. That’s how it’s worked for a very long time,” she added.

See the songs and dances that will be performing tonight on DWTS.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television