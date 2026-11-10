Jacob Elordi to Play Real-Life Killer Who Fought to Be Executed in New Movie

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Jacob Elordi in a dark blue shirt, unbuttoned, and a white shirt underneath.
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Jacob Elordi has landed his next major role!

The 29-year-old Frankenstein star has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of The Executioner’s Song, based on Norman Mailer‘s Pulitzer-winning novel. Jacob is playing convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, according to Deadline.

Lawrence Schiller directed the 1982 movie and conducted many interviews with the real Gilmore and his family, along with key figures from the investigation. He will executive produce the new movie.

What is The Executioner’s Song about?

Here’s the novel’s plot synopsis, via Goodreads:

In what is arguably his greatest work, America’s most heroically ambitious writer follows the short, blighted career of Gary Gilmore, an intractably violent product of America’s prisons who became notorious for two reasons: first, for robbing two men in 1976, then killing them in cold blood; and, second, after being tried and convicted, for insisting on dying for his crime. To do so, he had to fight a system that seemed paradoxically intent on keeping him alive long after it had sentenced him to death.

Norman Mailer tells Gilmore’s story–and those of the men and women caught up in his procession toward the firing squad–with implacable authority, steely compassion, and a restraint that evokes the parched landscapes and stern theology of Gilmore’s Utah. The Executioner’s Song is a trip down the wrong side of the tracks to the deepest sources of American loneliness and violence. It is a towering achievement–impossible to put down, impossible to forget.

Jacob recently showed off a new look while on a date with Kendall Jenner!

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