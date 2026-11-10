Jamie Dornan Talks New York Accent for ’12-12-12′ TV Series with Anthony Mackie

Credit: NBC, Getty

Jamie Dornan is hard at work promoting his new Apple TV series 12-12-12!

The 44-year-old Irish actor sat down for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night (November 9) and attended a photo call with co-star Anthony Mackie on Tuesday morning (November 10), both in New York City.

While on the Late Night show, Jamie opened up about the New York accent he adopted for the series.

What is 12-12-12 about?

Each episode of “12 12 12” unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist and the 12 days following it. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and an American career criminal (Dornan) as they play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich.

In addition to Mackie and Dornan, the ensemble cast includes Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia and Emmy Award nominee Kali Reis, among others.

The show makes its global debut on Apple TV on Friday, November 13 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25.

Jamie Dornan talks about his accent

While on Seth‘s show, Jamie talked about the New York accent he adopted for the show.

“Well, where we ended up and you see it in that clip, we did the table read, and I was very Queens,” Jamie said, adding that his character has “a lot of references to growing up in Queens.”

“So me and my dialect coach, William Connick, I have worked with [him] for like 15 years, went, like, fully Queens. And then I heard they cast Jack Kesy, who’s also from Queens. I was like ‘This is great.’ And then, basically, we did a table read, and nobody could understand us. So we pulled it back to something that is basically like, sort of East Coast America, which I was not happy with,” Jamie said.

Jamie added, “We’re in America and they were worried about people in middle of America not understanding the accent.”

Watch the full interview below!

Check out more photo call photos below!

Posted To:12-12-12 Anthony Mackie Event Photos Jamie Dornan