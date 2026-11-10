JoBe Cerny, Voice of the Pillsbury Doughboy, Dies at 78

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Pillsbury Doughboy attends The 27th Annual Party With A Purpose.
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JoBe Cerny, the voice of the iconic Pillsbury Doughboy, has passed away at the age of 78.

His son, Tim Cerny, told TMZ that he died on October 30 in Illinois, about six years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and stepping away from voice acting as his health declined.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eileen Cerny, two sons, Tim and Patrick, and two children.

Over the years, JoBe appeared in countless commercials and other projects for more than 50 years, thought he was best known for playing the giggling Pillsbury mascot. He was also known for being the silent spokesperson, The Cheer Man, for Cheer Detergent.

He appeared in movies like Legally Blonde 2, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Road to Perdition, and Prelude to a Kiss.

JoBe was an avid racing fan, driving go-karts well into his 60s, and an enthusiastic model train collector. Well known for his friendly and gregarious personality, he had the extraordinary ability to coincidentally run into someone he knew almost everywhere he went,” shared the obituary posted on the funeral website.

A private service was held for immediate family.

Our thoughts are with JoBe‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.

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