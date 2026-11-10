Joe Biden Reveals What Donald Trump Allegedly Wrote in 2021 Note After Leaving White House

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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First lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand together ahead of his Inauguration, at the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States
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Joe Biden revealed the text of the note Donald Trump allegedly left for him when he left the Oval Office in January of 2021.

If you don’t recall, Trump won the 2016 election and served as President until January of 2021. He then left the White House and handed over the reigns to President Joe Biden, who won the 2020 Election. Trump obviously won in 2024, but just suffered a huge defeat in the 2026 midterms with a massive blue wave.

In his forthcoming book, “Promise Me, America,” Biden seemingly shared the contents of the note.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Read What Donald Trump Wrote to Joe Biden in 2021

Dear Joe,

Coming to work every day in the Oval Office is a blessing beyond imagination. History resounds from every wall, every statue, every beautiful painting, and every corner of this magical place. Each staircase, hallway, and door leads to yet another door and memory, another inflection point in the glorious story of America.

I hope you take a moment every single day to take stock of where you are and the people who came before you, the titans who shaped the course of human events. You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people.

Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.

Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of that fact never leaves you, it is the anchor that grounds every decision you make.

Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you. Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you are here, with so many counting on your success.

May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America!

Sincerely,

Donald (via the New York Times).

And if you’re wondering, here’s what Biden wrote to Trump in January of 2025.

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