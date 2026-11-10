Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’ Salary Revealed & It’s Much Lower Than His Previous Paydays

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Johnny Depp is starring in his first major studio movie in years and his salary for the project has been revealed.

The Oscar-nominated actor plays the title role in Paramount Pictures’ new holiday film Ebenezer, which sees him fully transformed into the cranky Scrooge character.

Johnny is known for his transformative roles in movies like Pirates of The Caribbean and Alice in Wonderland, which have earned him massive paydays between $20 million and up to $90 million with back-end profits added in. His last major movie was Fantastic Beasts, which reportedly earned him $16 million, even with a small role.

How much money Johnny Depp made for Ebenezer?

Johnny reportedly earned a $5 million paycheck for his work in Ebenezer.

While the salary is much lower than Johnny‘s previous movies, the budget for the movie was also a lot lower than many of his past films. Variety reports that the movie was made for $38 million.

What is Ebenezer about?

This November, prepare to be ghosted. Johnny Depp is the deliciously unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge in a thrilling reimagining of the most iconic ghost story of all time. On one unforgettable Christmas Eve, Ebenezer collides with his past, present, and future on a supernatural journey that will decide his ultimate fate. If you think you know his story, think again.

The upcoming Christmas fantasy movie is based on Charles Dickens‘ 1843 novel A Christmas Carol.

The movie is directed by Ti West, who is the filmmaker behind the movies X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, a horror film series all starring Mia Goth.

Who stars in Ebenezer?

A star-studded cast was assembled for Ebenezer with Depp joined by Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Sam Claflin as Fred, Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit, Arthur Conti as youn Ebenezer, Ellie Bamber as Isabel Fezziwig, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley.

When will Ebenezer be released?

Ebenezer will hit theaters on November 13, marking the first major wide release of a Depp movie since 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

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