Jordan Firstman Jokes About His Old Crush on Friend Andrew Scott

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Jordan Firstman is opening up about his longtime friendship with Andrew Scott, including a crush he once had on the Fleabag star!

The comedian, writer and actor discussed their history in a playful conversation for Interview Magazine, published on October 28.

During the chat, Jordan recalled being excited when he first learned that Andrew was gay, and joked that he once imagined the two getting married.

The friends also reminisced about spending time together during the pandemic, exchanging flirty banter about their connection.

The interview took place at the Telluride Film Festival in September, where Jordan was promoting his movie Club Kid and Andrew was promoting Elsinore.

What Did Jordan Firstman Say About His Crush on Andrew Scott?

During their conversation, Jordan admitted that he had developed a major crush on Andrew, who famously played the Hot Priest on Fleabag.

“You know I used to have the biggest crush on you,” Jordan told him.

Andrew jokingly asked when the crush ended, prompting Jordan to recall attending a party where he began to realize that his romantic fantasy wasn’t going to happen.

“I still think we flirt every time we see each other,” Jordan added.

“Of course,” Andrew replied.

The conversation then turned to their friendship during the pandemic, with Jordan playfully describing their hangouts as dates.

Andrew joined in on the banter, agreeing that they had a great connection.

Jordan also recalled how excited he was when they first started messaging each other, particularly because he had admired Andrew in Fleabag.

“This is my husband, a hundred percent going to happen,” he joked about what he was thinking at the time.

Andrew responded by referencing his famous Fleabag character, joking that he belonged to the church.

The lighthearted exchange was part of a wide-ranging conversation about their careers, their experiences as gay actors and the changing landscape of LGBTQ storytelling in Hollywood.

What Are Jordan Firstman and Andrew Scott Working on Now?

Jordan recently made his feature directorial debut with Club Kid, which he also wrote and stars in. The A24 movie opened in U.S. theaters on November 6.

Andrew, meanwhile, stars in Elsinore, which arrives in theaters on November 20.

The two friends also discussed their respective projects and experiences at film festivals, with Andrew praising Jordan‘s work on Club Kid.

Jordan also recently joined Cara Delevingne and Diego Calva for the Los Angeles premiere of Club Kid.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct an earlier characterization of Jordan Firstman and Andrew Scott’s relationship. Their playful interview exchange should not have been presented as confirmation that they previously dated.

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