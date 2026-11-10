Jordan Fisher to Lead Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Musical on Broadway

Credit: Mark Seliger

The Prince musical on Broadway has found its leading man!

Jordan Fisher will play “The Kid” in the Broadway musical adaptation of Purple Rain.

While Jordan is absolutely no stranger to Broadway, this is his first time originating a role in a musical at this level!

“We know that Jordan Fisher is an extraordinary talent, but what’s been thrilling about watching him inhabit ‘The Kid’ is discovering the fire beneath the surface: the swagger, vulnerability and restless creative spirit we recognize in Prince,” director Saheem Ali said in a statement. “Jordan brings all of that to the role, along with an infectious generosity that makes everyone around him better. He’s finding something raw, surprising, and deeply human in this iconic character, and I can’t wait for Broadway audiences to experience it.”

Here’s the synopsis of the show: Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he’s built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

The production officially begins previews on Friday, March 12, 2027, and will officially open on Monday, April 12, 2027. Tickets are currently on sale at Telecharge! More casting will be announced soon.

If you are not aware, Prince sadly passed away at the age of 57 in April of 2016.

Posted To:Broadway Jordan Fisher Prince Purple Rain