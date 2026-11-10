Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Spotted on Rare Public Outing As They Reach Five Years Together

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have been together for five years now and they’re going strong as a couple!

The longtime loves were spotted holding hands while leaving Target after a quick run for some items on Sunday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

Kate and Justin were seen picking up some cleaning supplies and travel products.

When did Kate Bosworth and Justin Long start dating?

Kate and Justin were first linked as a couple in January 2022.

Us Weekly reported at the time, “They’ve been dating for a few months now. They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.”

This puts the beginning of their relationship at Fall 2021, which means they started dating about five years ago!

They got married in May 2023 and welcomed a daughter via surrogate in 2025.

Kate and Justin made the horror comedy movie Coyotes together

The couple filmed the movie Coyotes in late 2024 and it was released in theaters in October 2025.

In the movie, members of a family find themselves in a desperate fight for survival when a pack of coyotes swarms their Hollywood Hills home. You can watch for free on the MGM+ streaming service.

Justin wrote on Instagram last year, “This was made by people who love Gremlins and Tremors and the great family thrillers of the 80’s + 90’s (I know, I know, that’s a wolf but there is no coyote emoji… and certainly no emoji that adequately captures just how ferocious and berserk these coyotes are. Also… it’s just a movie! A very very fun one.”

Posted To:Candid Photos Justin Long Kate Bosworth