‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Makes Acting Debut, Reveals How She Landed Role

Credit: CBS

Katrina Law is getting to share the screen with someone very special on NCIS!

The actress’ 7-year-old daughter, Kinley Andreen, is making her acting debut on the CBS series during Tuesday night’s (November 10) episode, titled “Speechless.”

Kinley plays Chloe, an 8-year-old girl who is discovered hiding alone in her apartment after her Marine mother goes missing. As the team investigates, they learn that the young witness has an unexpected ability that could help solve the case.

In new interviews, the actress, who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight on the long-running drama, revealed that her daughter actually came up with the idea of appearing on the show herself, and even approached one of its writers about making it happen.

How Did Katrina Law’s Daughter Land Her NCIS Role?

Speaking with Parade, Katrina explained that Kinley has been visiting the NCIS set for approximately four years and has gotten to know the show’s cast and crew.

During one visit, Kinley approached writer Scott Williams and told him she wanted to appear on the series, help her mom solve a case and use her Mandarin-language skills.

“She’s like, ‘I want to help my mom on a case,’ and he’s like, ‘OK.’ And then she’s like, ‘I can speak Mandarin.’ And he goes, “Oh,'” she explained.

About a year and a half later, Scott contacted Katrina to ask whether her daughter was still interested. He had written an episode with Kinley in mind!

Despite the personal connection, Kinley still had to complete the formal audition process and receive approval from the show’s creative team and network.

Katrina also revealed that her daughter is fluent in Mandarin, which became an important part of the role.

“Her Mandarin is exceptional,” she told the outlet, explaining that Kinley has been attending Chinese-language classes and can even help translate for her mom.

How Did the NCIS Cast React to Kinley’s Debut?

In a separate interview with Good Housekeeping, Katrina revealed that her daughter was initially a little starstruck while working with Gary Cole and Brian Dietzen.

Although they had practiced lines together at home, Kinley became excited when she finally got to rehearse with the actors.

“Most of her scenes were with Gary and Brian, and it was really cute because at home we would rehearse the lines, and she would be doing it; it’d be great. And then the first time during rehearsal, she would have to say the lines with them, and she was fangirling. It was really cute!” she explained.

Katrina also praised Wilmer Valderrama and the rest of the cast and crew for helping make her daughter’s first acting experience a positive one.

“It was such a beautiful thing to be able to flow back and forth between mom and actor and acting coach, and just be able to see Kinley grow in this process,” she explained.

She also told Parade that she has been careful about introducing Kinley to public attention, noting that she generally keeps her daughter off social media.

“That being said, I think the industry has been a really good, I hope, guide for her because she watches me go from work to normal mom life and I think she’s learned the balance of what it means to be on and then to be relaxed at home. Hopefully, we’re teaching her that balance,” she said.

Kinley was born in December 2018 and is the daughter of Katrina and actor Keith Andreen. The former couple married in 2013, and Katrina filed for divorce in August 2025 after 12 years of marriage.

The episode, “Speechless,” airs Tuesday (November 10) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream it live, while the episode will become available on demand to Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day, Wednesday (November 11).

You can also catch up on the latest NCIS Season 24 updates.

Posted To:Brian Dietzen CBS Gary Cole Katrina Law Kinley Andreen NCIS Paramount+ Television Wilmer Valderrama