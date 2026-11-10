KATSEYE’s Megan Says She Won’t ‘Go Full Out’ at First Show Back After Concussion

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Megan performs on stage with other members of KATSEYE.
Credit: Getty Images

KATSEYE‘s Megan Skiendiel is providing fans with an update as she recovers from a concussion.

The girl group has postponed multiple shows recently, including in Detroit, Minneapolis, and Chicago, leading fans to worry about upcoming concerts still planned as part of their tour.

“I wanted to give you a little update and let you know that while I’m feeling so much better, I am still actively recovering from my concussion so I’ll need to take some precautions as I continue to heal,” she began her statement.

Megan explained she will have reduced choreography at first show back

Megan went on to explain that for their upcoming show in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, November 10, she will be performing on a “modified schedule,” that includes less “intense movement” and “reduced choreography.”

“I won’t be going full out just yet!” she said, adding that the limitations are at her doctors’ behest. She said she will have to be reassessed before she can return to “unrestricted performances.”

“That said, I’m so excited to be back on stage with the girls and see all of you in Austin! I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be there, even if I have to do things a little differently this time,” she continued.

Megan concluded by thanking everyone for their support and patience.

Megan's new KATSEYE statement on Instagram Stories.

Two of KATSEYE’s members are on hiatus

Two of KATSEYE’s group members are also on hiatus. Manon Bannerman previously shared she was stepping back for her mental health, while Sophia Laforteza also took a step back to focus on her mental health. Sophia will rejoin in January 2027.

This past August, KATSEYE had to drop out of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Daisy Chain Fields festival amid Megan‘s ankle injury.

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