Katy Perry Once Called Russell Brand ‘Very Controlling,’ Her Comments Resurface After His 10.5-Year Sentence

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Comments Katy Perry made about her ex-husband Russell Brand are resurfacing in light of his sentencing.

During a 2013 interview with Vogue, Katy opened up about how he would act during their 14-month marriage, notably when she was on tour.

What did Katy Perry say about Russell Brand?

“[Russell] didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she shared. “So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”

She also said that when she first met him, “he wanted an equal.”

“I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” she explained.

Russell texted her to say he was divorcing her and it was shown in her documentary

The couple married in India in October 2010 and then split a little over a year later. The “Dark Horse” singer received a text from Russell in December 2011 that said he was planning to file for divorce. She happened to be filming her 2012 documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me at the time and her reaction was shown in the film.

In the doc, she said she’d done “everything it takes not to fail” in her marriage and it “still failed.”

“The bad that comes along with the good is a journey and I learned so much from that journey,” she said at the time.

Russell Brand received a 10+ year prison sentence

On Monday, November 9, the Get Him to the Greek actor was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Russell is currently married to Laura Brand, who he married in August 2017. Here’s what he told his wife after his sentencing was announced.

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