LeVar Burton Recalls Mental Breakdown During ‘Reading Rainbow’ Years, Says Show Was His ‘Anchor’

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LeVar Burton is opening up about the mental health struggles he experienced while hosting Reading Rainbow, including a mental breakdown during his years on the beloved children’s show.

The 69-year-old actor reflected on his life and career in a new interview with People, published Tuesday (November 10), to coincide with the release of his memoir, Take My Word For It.

While millions of children knew LeVar as the friendly face encouraging them to discover new books, he was navigating some difficult personal experiences behind the scenes.

LeVar Burton explains how Reading Rainbow helped him through a difficult time

According to People, LeVar experienced a mental breakdown while working on Reading Rainbow, with the pressures of the entertainment industry contributing to his struggles. The actor has also been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

He explained that the children’s program gave him something meaningful to focus on during an uncertain period in his life.

“It gave me an anchor and someplace to put my purpose while I was figuring myself out — figuring the parts of myself out that were still out there wandering around looking for a home,” he said.

LeVar started hosting Reading Rainbow in 1983, several years after portraying Kunta Kinte in the 1977 miniseries Roots. The educational series became an important part of his career, providing him with steady work as he pursued other acting opportunities. He later joined the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and became known for playing the blind starship engineer Geordi.

He reflected on the importance of representation in television.

“Representation is important, and to be living in a country where efforts and activities like representation and its importance are being stifled, squelched and damn near buried — it’s got our attention,” he said.

LeVar continued, “I look at Geordi as each end of a spectrum of experience of Black people in America. I look at LeVar, the Reading Rainbow guy, as being pretty much the middle of that timeline continuum. It’s humbling to see my destiny play out in front of my eyes. For better or worse, I feel like I have a destiny. I have a purpose, and I do my best to live it out every single day.”

Take My Word for It was released on Tuesday, November 10 and is available now.

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