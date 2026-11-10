Mckenna Grace Pays Homage to Katniss’ ‘Catching Fire’ Capitol Gala Dress at L.A. Fan Event for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Mckenna Grace on the Hunger Games red carpet in LA
Credit: Getty

Mckenna Grace is continuing her method dressing for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour.

The 20-year-old actress wore a recreation of Katniss’ Capitol Gala dress from Catching Fire while attending a fan screening of the new movie on Monday night (November 10) at AMC Century City in Los Angeles.

Mckenna has been paying homage to original Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence and her character Katniss while making press appearances, including last week in Madrid.

Mckenna Grace was joined by co-stars at the fan event!

Also in attendance at the event were Joseph Zada, Jhaleil Swaby, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Iris Apatow, Molly McCann, and Percy Daggs IV.

The movie’s director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson were also there.

FYI: Mckenna is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi dress at the event.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

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