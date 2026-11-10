Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Arrested Again After Allegedly Cutting Off Ankle Monitor

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Meghan Markle‘s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. has been arrested again, just days after being charged in a federal child sexual abuse material case.

The 82-year-old was taken back into custody in Florida after allegedly cutting off the electronic ankle monitor he was required to wear as a condition of his release.

Thomas was initially arrested on Friday (November 6) and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material after federal investigators searched two storage units in the Los Angeles area.

He was released from custody under court-ordered restrictions, including home detention and electronic monitoring.

However, authorities say he violated those conditions, prompting his latest arrest.

Why Was Thomas Markle Arrested Again?

According to the Associated Press, Thomas was arrested after allegedly removing his court-ordered electronic ankle monitor.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed that Thomas was back in custody in Tampa, Florida, pending a federal court hearing.

The device had been required as part of the conditions imposed after his November 6 arrest.

At that time, a federal judge had allowed Thomas to be released on personal recognizance, requiring him to remain under home detention and submit to electronic monitoring while the criminal case proceeded.

Federal prosecutors are now seeking to revoke his release following the alleged violation.

It remains unclear why Thomas allegedly removed the monitor or whether he has offered an explanation.

The latest arrest comes amid ongoing questions about his ability to participate in the criminal proceedings.

A federal judge previously ordered an independent psychiatric examination after raising concerns about his health, advanced age and ability to recall information.

The evaluation is intended to determine whether Thomas can understand the proceedings against him and assist in his defense.

A report from forensic psychiatrist Dr. Amie Gerodimos is due November 20.

What Charges Is Thomas Markle Facing?

Thomas was arrested on November 6 after federal investigators allegedly discovered child sexual abuse material in storage units he had rented in the Los Angeles area.

According to the Justice Department’s criminal complaint, investigators searched the units and seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books.

Authorities allege that some of the materials contained sexually explicit images involving children.

Thomas faces one federal count of possession of child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations, and the charge has not resulted in a conviction.

He could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

His daughter Meghan Markle, 45, previously said she was deeply distressed by the allegations involving her father.

She has also explained that her decision to keep Thomas away from her children with husband Prince Harry, 42, was intended to protect them.

The latest development comes on the same day that Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance together since her father’s initial arrest.

The couple attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday (November 10).

Harry delivered a speech focused on protecting children from online harm, while Meghan, who had originally been scheduled to speak, did not address the audience.

Neither publicly commented on Thomas‘ latest arrest at the event.

Posted To:crime Legal Meghan Markle Prince Harry Thomas Markle