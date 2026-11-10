Millie Bobby Brown & Jack Innanen to Play Exes in Netflix Rom-Com Movie ‘Non-Refundable’

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Millie Bobby Brown and Jack Innanen are set to star in a new rom-com for Netflix!

The 22-year-old Stranger Things actress and the 27-year-old Adults actor will lead the upcoming comedy Non-Refundable, in which they’ll play exes who cancel their wedding.

In addition to starring in the film, Millie is set to produce the film alongside her real-life husband, Jake Bongiovi. The movie will be directed by SNL alum Paul Briganti with a script by writer David Bernstein.

What is the movie about?

Deadline reports that the movie is “billed as a high-concept commercial comedy centered on Nate (Innanen) and Dani (Brown), an ex-couple who are still on the hook for their wedding venue despite breaking up. This leads them to travel to Mexico out of spite, where they try showing each other up with new dates.”

The script is being compared to Forgetting Sarah Marshall, a rom-com that had “big laughs and emotional stakes in equal measure.”

Deadline’s sources say that Netflix execs decided to greenlight the movie after people in the office began “quoting its one-liners and referencing its set pieces.”

Jack is best known for his work in the FX series Adults, but he also stars in the Netflix comedy Big Mistakes, which was renewed for a second season.

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