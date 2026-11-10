New Details Revealed About Daveigh Chase’s Final Days In Autopsy Report

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New details are being unveiled about the last couple weeks of Daveigh Chase‘s life.

The late actress passed away in a hospital in June at the age of 35, with her cause of death being AIDS and polysubstance use.

Now, an official autopsy report has revealed more about the days leading up to her death.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office released the late actress’ official autopsy report, revealing she was found in the back seat of a vehicle on June 4th.

When found, she indicated that she felt weak, confused and had pain in her right thumb and head. There was also a meth pipe near her, per the report.

After paramedics responded to the scene, they transported her to Los Angeles General Medical Center, where was admitted for “advanced HIV/AIDS with wasting, cryptococcus without meningitis, MRSA and right thumb infection.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, wasting is a “condition marked by a loss of more than 10% of body weight, including loss of muscle mass and fat, in a person who is not trying to lose weight,” and is common in people with AIDS, as is cryptococcus, a fungal infection.

Daveigh‘s autopsy report also lists that she tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, with a “history of advanced and untreated HIV/AIDS and drug use.”

Her health declined while in the hospital until her death on June 16th.

While Daveigh was widely recognized for her portrayal of Samara Morgan in The Ring, she was also the voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and Chihiro in the English-language version of Spirited Away. She also appeared as Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko and had a starring role in the HBO series Big Love.

A month after her death, her mom requested to be administrator of her estate, saying she left behind $400,000 in personal property.

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