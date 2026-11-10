NFL Blockbuster Trade: Kirk Cousins Traded to Vikings, Fernando Mendoza to Start for Raiders

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the team's 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada
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Kirk Cousins is going back to the Vikings in a big trade made just before the NFL trade deadline ends at 4pm ET today (November 10).

The 38-year-old quarterback has been the started for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, helping lead the team to a 4-5 record and mentor rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates on the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Vikings Had a Poor Game on Monday (November 9)

The Vikings have a stellar defense, but have had quarterback woes.

After their Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings sought a trade partner.

Kirk previously played with the Vikings from 2018 through 2023, so this is a big reunion.

The Vikings will give the Raiders a 2027 third round pick in exchange, according to Adam Schefter.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza (C), selected yesterday by the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, poses with Raiders general manager John Spytek (L) and head coach Klint Kubiak (R) after a news conference at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Health Performance Center on April 24, 2026 in Henderson, Nevada.

Fernando has not started a game yet this season, but it looks like he’s being given the starting role as of Sunday (November 15) against the Seattle Seahawks.

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