NFL Blockbuster Trade: Kirk Cousins Traded to Vikings, Fernando Mendoza to Start for Raiders

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Kirk Cousins is going back to the Vikings in a big trade made just before the NFL trade deadline ends at 4pm ET today (November 10).

The 38-year-old quarterback has been the started for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, helping lead the team to a 4-5 record and mentor rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The Vikings Had a Poor Game on Monday (November 9)

The Vikings have a stellar defense, but have had quarterback woes.

After their Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings sought a trade partner.

Kirk previously played with the Vikings from 2018 through 2023, so this is a big reunion.

The Vikings will give the Raiders a 2027 third round pick in exchange, according to Adam Schefter.

Fernando has not started a game yet this season, but it looks like he’s being given the starting role as of Sunday (November 15) against the Seattle Seahawks.

Posted To:Fernando Mendoza Football Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders Minnesota Vikings nfl