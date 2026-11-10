Nick Cannon Explains Why He Signed Mariah Carey’s Prenup, Says He’ll Never Get Married Again

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Nick Cannon is sharing his honest thoughts about signing a prenuptial agreement before marrying Mariah Carey.

The 46-year-old television host visited the On Par with Maury Povich podcast on Tuesday (November 9) and went into detail about his six-year marriage to the music icon and their eventual divorce.

What did Nick Cannon say about signing Mariah Carey’s prenup?

Notably, Nick said he was “cool” with singing the prenup, as it was to ensure that Mariah, “her entity, her global conglomerate,” was all protected.

“And when it was all said and done, I think it protected both of us,” he added.

Why Nick says he won’t marry again

The Masked Singer host shared that while the prenup was “easy,” he wouldn’t get married again.

“I think because of some of the natures of, like, unmarrying are not good,” Nick explained, saying the actual divorce process “takes so long” and is incredibly “draining.”

“It didn’t affect us, but it really could have affected how we handled one another as friends,” he continued. “I saw the traps of how this could have turned really bad if we didn’t step in and really engage as a family.”

Nick and Mariah married in 2008 before separating in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in 2016. They share twins Monroe and Moroccan, 15.

Nick Cannon praises the way he and Mariah handled their divorce

He went on to praise their mutual handling of the divorce.

“We handled it out of love. Never heard me say a bad thing about her. Never heard her say a bad thing about me. And we just kind of made it about the kids.”

“It was smooth. It’s still smooth to this day. We’re all family, so it’s all love,” Nick said.

Nick‘s girlfriend Bre Tiesi is revealing one dealbreaker she has in their relationship.

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