‘Nobody Wants This’ Star Timothy Simons Speaks to Adam Brody & Erin Foster’s Differing Views on Israel-Palestine

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The subject of Israel and Palestine has been coming up with the cast of Nobody Wants This recently, and now, star Timothy Simons is speaking out about the questions.

What Has the Nobody Wants This Cast Said About Israel and Palestine?

Earlier in the Fall, Adam voiced support for Palestine.

“Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine,” he told GQ.

Erin subsequently addressed his comments during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“While I love Adam, I also disagree with him. And that’s okay,” she responded.

Tovah Feldshuh, who plays Adam‘s on-screen mother, made it clear she did not agree with Adam‘s comments.

Timothy Simons Was Asked About the Statements

THR asked, “Do you feel like there is a responsibility for your writers and cast to speak out because the show is a Jewish show? How do you feel about it, and how do you feel about being asked about it?”

He responded, “Adam and Erin are both immensely passionate about the views they’ve spoken to. And I do think the way Erin said it… they work together really well.”

He continued, “I know they have spoken personally about it before. It’s always respectful, and that’s one of the great things about Adam is that he is kind and thoughtful and empathetic and will talk to anybody, even if their views don’t align with his, to try to fight for a safer world for everybody. That’s what’s underneath all of it.”

See which celebrities are pro-Israel, and who has spoken out for Palestine.

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