‘Percy Jackson’ Actor Walker Scobell’s Hot Dad Goes Viral After ‘GMA’ Appearance!

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Walker Scobell red carpet photo
Credit: Getty

Walker Scobell is currently promoting his work in the Percy Jackson TV series and his dad made an appearance during his Good Morning America, leading to a viral moment on social media!

The 17-year-old actor plays the title role in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Season three will be debuting November 20.

During his GMA interview this week, Walker pointed out that Percy is a “regular dude,” which led the hosts to point out he’s also a “regular dude.”

“To your family, you’re just Walker. Your dad is here. Hi dad, we see you over there. He must be so proud!” Rhiannon Ally noted. The camera then panned to his dad standing in the audience.

Pete Scobell appears on GMA

So many people are commenting about Walker‘s dad Pete Scobell on X.

“nothing prepares you for what appears after the presenter says: ‘hi, dad,'” one viral tweet said.

A lot of people are pointing out that he looks like Poseidon and fans are petitioning to have him appear on the TV show.

Walker Scobell and his dad Pete on a red carpet

All about Pete Scobell

Pete is actually a country music singer who launched his music career in 2015 and he’s also a former member of the United States Navy SEALs.

It appears that Pete has left both of those lives behind though and he’s now an executive at the AI company Datavault AI.

“True security is about precision in execution and strength in culture,” Pete said after being appointed to the new role in October 2025. “I’m honored to join Datavault AI’s mission to protect and move value securely and responsibly on a global scale — because real protection isn’t just physical, it’s moral. It’s about defending what’s genuine, earned, and right. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Datavault’s trailblazing leadership team, whose vision for integrity and innovation is setting a new global standard for accountability and trust.”

Watch the GMA interview below

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