Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance Since Her Dad’s Arrest as He Gives Speech on Child Safety

Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their first appearance together after the arrest of her estranged father.

The married couple attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on Tuesday (November 10) in Brussels, Belgium. Prince Harry gave the keynote address. NBC News reports that the Duchess was supposed to speak, but canceled.

If you don’t know, Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has been the subject of allegations of possession of child sex abuse material (CSAM), and he was arrested in Florida last week.

While arriving at the event, the Duchess of Sussex was asked about her father, but they both ignored all of the queries.

“Meghan, how are you feeling and how are you coping?,’” one person was heard asking – via People – as they arrived hand-in-hand.

During his speech, Prince Harry addressed child safety.

“How did we reach a point where we can build technology capable of extraordinary things, yet still struggle to make it safe for a child?” he said. “Why, when we ask whether it can keep a child safe, does everything suddenly become complicated?”

“They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are,” he declared.

See photos of the couple at the event in the gallery…

Posted To:Event Photos Meghan Markle Prince Harry