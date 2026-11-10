Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance Since Her Dad’s Arrest as He Gives Speech on Child Safety

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their first appearance together after the arrest of her estranged father.

The married couple attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on Tuesday (November 10) in Brussels, Belgium. Prince Harry gave the keynote address. NBC News reports that the Duchess was supposed to speak, but canceled.

If you don’t know, Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has been the subject of allegations of possession of child sex abuse material (CSAM), and he was arrested in Florida last week.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.

While arriving at the event, the Duchess of Sussex was asked about her father, but they both ignored all of the queries.

“Meghan, how are you feeling and how are you coping?,’” one person was heard asking – via People – as they arrived hand-in-hand.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium

During his speech, Prince Harry addressed child safety.

“How did we reach a point where we can build technology capable of extraordinary things, yet still struggle to make it safe for a child?” he said. “Why, when we ask whether it can keep a child safe, does everything suddenly become complicated?”

“They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are,” he declared.

See photos of the couple at the event in the gallery…

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.
: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at European Parliament on November 10, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
) Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian

The 1 Line in Kim Kardashian’s Biography That Left Kris Jenner ‘Insulted’

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian read one line from the book “Citizen Kim” that caused some […]
  1. Nathaniel Buzolic attends the screening of Summit Entertainment's "Hacksaw Ridge" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
    Nathaniel Buzolic

    The Vampire Diaries’ Nathaniel Buzolic Claims Co-Star Is Banning Him From Fan Events Over Pro-Israel Views
  2. Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez at Focker-in-Law premiere
    Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez at ‘Focker-in-Law’ Premiere (Photos & Video)
  3. Sunny Ozell remembers Patrick Stewart
    Patrick Stewart

    Patrick Stewart’s Wife Sunny Ozell Breaks Her Silence After His Death: ‘He Knew I Loved Him, & I Know He Loved Me’
  4. Khloe Kardashian slams Lamar Odom
    Khloe Kardashian

    Khloe Kardashian Says Ex Lamar Odom is ‘Dead’ to Her Following Netflix Documentary Drama