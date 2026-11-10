‘Reminders of Him’ Is Now on Netflix: How to Watch Colleen Hoover’s Movie Starring Maika Monroe

Credit: Universal Pictures

Colleen Hoover‘s Reminders of Him is getting a new streaming home!

The romantic drama, starring Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers, arrives on Netflix in the United States on Tuesday (November 10), giving subscribers another chance to watch the adaptation of the bestselling novel.

The movie originally hit theaters on March 13, 2026, before making its subscription streaming debut on Peacock on July 10.

Now, it’s moving to Netflix as part of Universal Pictures’ streaming distribution arrangement.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the movie and who’s in the cast…

Where can you watch Reminders of Him?

Reminders of Him is available to watch on Netflix in the United States beginning November 10, 2026.

The movie is included with a Netflix subscription, so viewers don’t need to pay an additional rental or purchase fee to watch it.

Netflix confirmed the movie’s arrival in its official streaming schedule.

What is Reminders of Him about?

The movie follows Kenna Rowan, played by Maika Monroe, as she returns to her hometown after serving five years in prison following the death of her fiancé.

Kenna hopes to reconnect with her young daughter, but faces opposition from the child’s grandparents.

She eventually finds an unexpected connection with Ledger Ward, played by Tyriq Withers, a local bar owner who has ties to her past.

The movie is directed by Vanessa Caswill, with a screenplay written by Colleen Hoover and Lauren Levine.

Who stars in Reminders of Him?

Along with Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers, the cast includes Rudy Pankow, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford and country singer Lainey Wilson.

Rudy is known for playing JJ Maybank on Outer Banks, while Lauren is best known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls.

Noah Cyrus performs “Light Over the Hill,” an original song featured in the movie’s end credits, and she previously explained how the message of the track connects to her family.

Posted To:Bradley Whitford Colleen Hoover Lainey Wilson Lauren Graham Maika Monroe Movies Netflix reminders of him Rudy Pankow Tyriq Withers Vanessa Caswill