Ross Lynch Denies He’s ‘a MAGA’ Amid Allegations He’s a Trump Supporter

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Ross Lynch is shooting down rumors about his political affiliation.

The 30-year-old actor, who stars in the new country music thriller film Heartland, responded to comments in a new TikTok post about him.

While the post was about his new marriage and a former relationship, Ross left a comment in response to someone accusing him of being a “MAGA” supporter.

The “MAGA” allegations for Ross Lynch have been spreading for years

After the 2024 presidential election, in which Donald Trump got re-elected, there were many rumors spreading on social media that Ross was one of his supporters.

The actor and singer is finally setting the record straight.

“Also not a ‘maga,'” Ross said.

Ross Lynch in Heartland movie

What is Ross Lynch’s new movie Heartland?

Former country megastar, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.

Jessica Chastain leads the cast of the movie as Misty Jones with Ross playing country singer Jace Jacobs, known as a “lost soul” who loves fame. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 13. Watch the trailer!

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