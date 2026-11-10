Russell Brand’s Ex Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Him of Abuse as Police Receive More Reports

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Russell Brand is facing new allegations from his ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith following his sentencing for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday (November 9), days after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Now, Jemima, 52, who dated Russell from 2013 to 2014, is speaking publicly about her own experiences with him, alleging that he subjected her to violence and abuse during their relationship.

Her statement comes as London’s Metropolitan Police confirm that additional people have contacted investigators about potential criminal allegations involving Russell.

I am going to describe some painful and personal things in relation to Russell Brand because I have been put in a position now where I feel that I have no choice other than to do so, given the misleading reports and speculation around the facts of a harassment injunction that was… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2026

What Did Jemima Goldsmith Say About Russell Brand?

In a statement posted to X on Monday (November 9), Jemima, who is also known professionally as Jemima Khan, accused her former boyfriend of abusive behavior during their relationship.

“I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse,” she wrote.

Jemima alleged that she called police to her home during a violent incident involving Russell in 2014 and asked officers to remove him.

She explained that she chose not to pursue charges or publicly discuss the incident at the time because she was concerned about the impact the publicity would have on her teenage children.

Jemima also said she has not seen or spoken to Russell since 2014.

She acknowledged the women who testified against him during his criminal trial, expressing admiration for their willingness to come forward.

The screenwriter and producer described her own experience as having a lasting impact, while emphasizing that she did not want to compare her experience with what the women involved in the trial had endured.

She also revealed that she had assisted journalists investigating allegations against Russell over several years and previously offered to testify about his alleged abusive behavior if legal proceedings arose from the reporting.

“I am glad and relieved that Russell Brand has finally faced justice,” she concluded.

People reports that it contacted Russell‘s attorney for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

What Have Police Said About New Allegations Against Russell Brand?

On Tuesday (November 10), London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that additional people had contacted investigators during and after Russell‘s trial.

According to Reuters, a police spokesperson said several people had provided information or reported potential criminal allegations.

Investigators are currently assessing that information as part of their ongoing inquiries.

Police had previously confirmed that two additional rape allegations involving Russell were already under investigation. One reportedly concerns a girl who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident.

No new charges have been announced in connection with the latest reports.

During the investigation that led to Russell‘s conviction, officers spoke with more than 100 witnesses and took more than 400 witness statements, according to police.

The new developments follow his conviction on November 5.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court found Russell guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women, with the offenses occurring between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of three other charges.

Russell denied the allegations during his trial and maintained that he had never engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity.

Read more about Russell‘s sentencing and the comments his ex-wife Katy Perry made about their marriage that recently resurfaced.

Posted To:crime Jemima Goldsmith Jemima Khan Katy Perry Legal Russell Brand