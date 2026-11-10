Sofia Franklyn Suggests Alex Cooper Leaked Secret Photo With Ex Noah Syndergaard, Reveals Why She Suspects Her

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper composite photo
Credit: Getty

Sofia Franklyn is making another allegation about her former Call Her Daddy co-host Alex Cooper.

The 34-year-old podcast personality is opening up about an incident involving Alex, 32, and her former boyfriend Noah Syndergaard, the professional baseball player who previously pitched for the New York Mets.

In her new memoir Daddy Issues, released Tuesday (November 10), Sofia claims Alex asked her to secretly take a photo of her having dinner with Noah while the former couple was broken up.

The photo allegedly ended up on a sports gossip website, and Sofia now questions how it got there, suggesting that Alex may have been responsible for sharing the photo.

What Did Sofia Franklyn Claim About Alex Cooper and Noah Syndergaard?

According to People, Sofia recounts the incident in her memoir, explaining that it happened around the time she first met Alex.

At the time, Alex was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Noah, and the two were reportedly taking a break.

Sofia claims Alex asked her to secretly photograph the two having dinner together after Noah invited her out.

According to Sofia‘s account, Alex wanted to have photographic evidence of the dinner in case she decided to send it to Noah‘s mother.

Sofia says she agreed to take the picture without Noah knowing and subsequently sent it to Alex.

However, she claims she later discovered that the same photo had appeared on the sports gossip website Busted Coverage in January 2018.

Sofia maintains that she did not submit the image to the website and questions how it could have been obtained by someone else.

“Who has access to this photo besides me and her??” she writes in the memoir.

Alex has not publicly responded to the specific allegation. People and TMZ reported reaching out to her representatives for comment.

What Happened Between Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper?

Sofia and Alex originally launched Call Her Daddy together in 2018, becoming close friends and roommates as the podcast grew in popularity.

However, their professional relationship fell apart in 2020 amid a highly publicized contract dispute involving Barstool Sports.

Alex ultimately continued hosting the podcast without Sofia, who went on to launch her own show, Sofia with an F.

Their falling-out has remained a topic of public discussion in the years since, with both women sharing their perspectives on what happened.

In Daddy Issues, Sofia revisits their friendship, the success of their podcast and the circumstances surrounding their split. It officially arrived in stores on November 10.

During an appearance on The Bossticks podcast, she claimed that Alex and her husband Matt Kaplan could attempt to discredit her account of their falling-out.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (
    Israel

    Shawn Mendes Publicly Supports Free Palestine, Calls on Other Artists to Speak Out
  2. Nicholas Hoult and wife Bryana Holly on red carpet
    Bryana Holly

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Rare Comment About Wife Bryana Holly, Reveals How They Met 10 Years Ago
  3. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode
  4. Carl Nassib and Orville Peck stock photo composite
    Carl Nassib

    Carl Nassib Joins Orville Peck On Stage for Surprise Appearance, Seemingly Confirming He’s the NFL Player Who Kissed the Singer