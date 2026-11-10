Sofia Franklyn Suggests Alex Cooper Leaked Secret Photo With Ex Noah Syndergaard, Reveals Why She Suspects Her

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Sofia Franklyn is making another allegation about her former Call Her Daddy co-host Alex Cooper.

The 34-year-old podcast personality is opening up about an incident involving Alex, 32, and her former boyfriend Noah Syndergaard, the professional baseball player who previously pitched for the New York Mets.

In her new memoir Daddy Issues, released Tuesday (November 10), Sofia claims Alex asked her to secretly take a photo of her having dinner with Noah while the former couple was broken up.

The photo allegedly ended up on a sports gossip website, and Sofia now questions how it got there, suggesting that Alex may have been responsible for sharing the photo.

What Did Sofia Franklyn Claim About Alex Cooper and Noah Syndergaard?

According to People, Sofia recounts the incident in her memoir, explaining that it happened around the time she first met Alex.

At the time, Alex was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Noah, and the two were reportedly taking a break.

Sofia claims Alex asked her to secretly photograph the two having dinner together after Noah invited her out.

According to Sofia‘s account, Alex wanted to have photographic evidence of the dinner in case she decided to send it to Noah‘s mother.

Sofia says she agreed to take the picture without Noah knowing and subsequently sent it to Alex.

However, she claims she later discovered that the same photo had appeared on the sports gossip website Busted Coverage in January 2018.

Sofia maintains that she did not submit the image to the website and questions how it could have been obtained by someone else.

“Who has access to this photo besides me and her??” she writes in the memoir.

Alex has not publicly responded to the specific allegation. People and TMZ reported reaching out to her representatives for comment.

What Happened Between Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper?

Sofia and Alex originally launched Call Her Daddy together in 2018, becoming close friends and roommates as the podcast grew in popularity.

However, their professional relationship fell apart in 2020 amid a highly publicized contract dispute involving Barstool Sports.

Alex ultimately continued hosting the podcast without Sofia, who went on to launch her own show, Sofia with an F.

Their falling-out has remained a topic of public discussion in the years since, with both women sharing their perspectives on what happened.

In Daddy Issues, Sofia revisits their friendship, the success of their podcast and the circumstances surrounding their split. It officially arrived in stores on November 10.

During an appearance on The Bossticks podcast, she claimed that Alex and her husband Matt Kaplan could attempt to discredit her account of their falling-out.

Posted To:Alex Cooper Call Her Daddy Noah Syndergaard Sofia Franklyn