Sofia Franklyn Fears Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan Could Go After Her Family Over New Memoir: ‘That Actually Scares Me’

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Sofia Franklyn is concerned that her new memoir could be discredited by some of the people she talks about in it.

The 34-year-old Call Her Daddy podcast co-creator and former co-host is releasing her memoir, Daddy Issues, this week, but mentioned during a new episode of The Bossticks podcast that some of its “main characters” will attempt to “discredit” her revelations.

Sofia shares concern Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan play “dirty”

“I have heard that some people mentioned in the book, some main characters in my book, are working very hard to discredit this story,” she told Michael and Lauryn Bosstick. “I heard as soon as, literally, as early as, like, yesterday.”

She has waited a long time to publish her memoir and is concerned about how people like Alex Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, will play “dirty.”

“I’m talking about Alex and Matt. Hi. If you’re listening, hi,” she continued, confirming the identities of the people she’s concerned about. “How dirty are they gonna play it? Are they gonna, like, go after people I love? That I do not like.”

Sofia says she fears her family becoming collateral

“If my family, if my husband, becomes collateral, that actually scares me, and I thought I was gonna go into this process being like two middle fingers in the air,” Sofia admitted. “That surprised me.”

She also thinks it will be “a lot harder” to discredit her because people online have gotten “smarter.”

This past summer, Dave Portnoy made an explosive accusation about Sofia and Alex.

“People are slightly more aware of how media, PR, and headlines work,” Sofia added.

She also explained what it might “look like” to try and discredit her.

“If someone’s playing like really gnarly, they are reaching out to youru college roommates, people you worked with, people that you’ve had two, maybe one experience with, and they’re asking them, you know, what can you tell me about this person?” she said.

“And then, I don’t know exactly, how they’ll try to flip it,” Sofia concluded.

Sofia and Alex co-hosted the podcast when it first began in 2018. At the time, they were close friends and roommates. But Sofia left the show in 2020 amid a contract dispute and Alex took over as the sole host. She later signed a massive $60 million deal with Spotify to move the podcast there.

Daddy Issues will hit shelves on Tuesday, November 10.

Posted To:Alex Cooper Matt Kaplan Sofia Franklyn