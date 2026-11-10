‘The Body’ Cast Guide: Meet the Stars of Netflix’s New Teen Thriller, Including Sofia Wylie & Gabby Windey

Credit: Netflix

The Body is arriving on Netflix, and we’re getting to know the cast of the new teen thriller!

The eight-episode series premieres Wednesday (November 11), with a young ensemble joined by some familiar faces from television, movies and reality TV.

Created by Quinn Shephard, the show follows a group of Catholic school girls whose dance-team initiation takes a terrifying turn, leading to prophetic visions and mass hysteria in their town.

The story begins on Halloween night and centers on the Lions dance team, whose captains carry out a mysterious ritual involving their newest recruit.

Among the stars are Sofia Wylie, known for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Traitors winner Gabby Windey, who plays the team’s coach.

Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany and Geena Meszaros lead the ensemble, while Nnamdi Asomugha, Louisa Krause, Shirley Chen and Jackson Kelly also have prominent roles.

With the premiere approaching, we’re breaking down the show’s confirmed cast and characters, along with where you may have seen the actors before.

Click through to meet the stars of The Body and find out who they play in the new Netflix series…

Posted To:Ashley Madekwe EG Gabby Windey Geena Meszaros Jackson Kelly Kristina Bogic Louisa Krause Marcel Ruiz Netflix Nnamdi Asomugha Quinn Shephard Riley Keough Sara Boustany Shirley Chen Sofia Wylie Television The Body