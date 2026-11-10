‘The Body’ Cast Guide: Meet the Stars of Netflix’s New Teen Thriller, Including Sofia Wylie & Gabby Windey

Nov 10, 2026 5 min read
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The Body Netflix Season 1 poster
Credit: Netflix

The Body is arriving on Netflix, and we’re getting to know the cast of the new teen thriller!

The eight-episode series premieres Wednesday (November 11), with a young ensemble joined by some familiar faces from television, movies and reality TV.

Created by Quinn Shephard, the show follows a group of Catholic school girls whose dance-team initiation takes a terrifying turn, leading to prophetic visions and mass hysteria in their town.

The story begins on Halloween night and centers on the Lions dance team, whose captains carry out a mysterious ritual involving their newest recruit.

Among the stars are Sofia Wylie, known for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Traitors winner Gabby Windey, who plays the team’s coach.

Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany and Geena Meszaros lead the ensemble, while Nnamdi Asomugha, Louisa Krause, Shirley Chen and Jackson Kelly also have prominent roles.

With the premiere approaching, we’re breaking down the show’s confirmed cast and characters, along with where you may have seen the actors before.

Click through to meet the stars of The Body and find out who they play in the new Netflix series…

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: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
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