The Gilded Age’s Harry Richardson Has 3 Words in Response to Fans Anxious About Larry & Marian Storyline

Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age Season 4 has already had some major moment, just 2 episodes in.

One of the most talked about moments of the new season is when Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) had an intimate night together. Their characters have been on-again/off-again, and are not married.

Louisa Jacobson Spoke to Fans Not Loving the Storyline

So far, fans have not enjoyed Marian’s extended panic over possibly being ruined. Many are wondering why she turned down Larry’s marriage inquiry again in Season 4, Episode 2.

In response to the discourse, Louisa told Refinery29, “?We’re not writing this. We are given it, and we have to stand by it, own it, and make it ours [but] it can be really, really hard to do.”

She continued, “You asked if we are online following what people are saying, and I am for better or for worse, honestly… ?It’s easy to get caught up in what you think other people think is wrong with your character. I understand [but] I think I’ve tried to shed this need to please a lot of people who just won’t be pleased.”

?”It was a very, very different world that they lived in, and they had a very different relationship [sex]. It’s easy to forget when there’s all these wonderful other rich storylines that have glimmers to them that feel very modern in their struggles, but this one is very, very rooted in its period,” she added.

Harry Richardson Only Had 3 Words to Say for Those Anxious About the Storyline

“Hang in there,” Harry said.

Ben Ahlers, who plays Jack Trotter, chimed in: “Hang in there! It’s a really beautiful story.”

Posted To:Harry Richardson HBO Louisa Jacobson Television The Gilded Age