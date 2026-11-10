‘The Later Daters’ Season 2 Cast Features 5 Celebrity Contestants: Release Date & First Look Photos Revealed

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Compilation of The Later Daters season 2 stills

The Later Daters has been renewed for a second season at Netflix!

Netflix just revealed that the Michelle Obama-produced series will debut on December 30, 2026, and there will be a celeb cast this season.

The Later Daters season 2 image

Which Celebrities Are Taking Part in The Later Daters Season 2?

This season, the cast will feature Christie Brinkley, Margaret Cho, Vivica A. Fox, Caroline Rhea, and Pebe Sebert (with her daughter Kesha by her side.)

The Later Daters season 2 image

What Is The Later Daters About?

Here’s the synopsis: Five icons are ready to find love again — and this time, they’re bringing their famous friends and family along for the ride. In The Later Daters Season 2, celebrities Christie Brinkley, Margaret Cho, Vivica A. Fox, Caroline Rhea, and Pebe Sebert (with daughter Kesha by her side) open their hearts to a whole new dating world, guided once again by Harvard-trained behavioral scientist and relationship coach Logan Ury. Whether navigating the highs and heartbreaks of modern romance for the first time in years or getting a second chance at love, these women prove that finding a real connection has no expiration date. From Higher Ground and Boardwalk Pictures, The Later Daters Season 2 is as funny, surprising, and deeply human as it’s ever been.

The Later Daters season 2 image

You can stream season one now, and be sure to catch season two on December 30!

See all the first look images from The Later Daters Season 2…

The Later Daters season 2 image
The Later Daters season 2 image
The Later Daters season 2 image
The Later Daters season 2 image
The Later Daters season 2 image
The Later Daters season 2 image
The Later Daters season 2 image
The Later Daters season 2 image

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