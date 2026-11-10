Theo James Says He’s Thankful for the Midterms After Election Day 2026, Reveals His Choice for Next James Bond

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Theo James at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.
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Theo James revealed what he’s thankful for ahead of the USA’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The 41-year-old The Gentlemen actor, who is British, gave an answer that seems to suggest where his political views lie!

Theo James at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

Theo James Revealed He’s Thankful for The Midterms

Extra asked Theo James what he’s thankful for ahead of 2026 Thanksgiving.

His response, “The midterms.”

If you don’t know, in the November 2026 U.S. midterm elections, the Democratic Party won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, shifting Congress away from Republican control during Donald Trump‘s second term. With majorities in both chambers, including several historic Senate flips in states such as Kansas and Texas, Democrats gained a lot of legislative power.

Theo James Was Also Asked About the Next James Bond

Theo James was asked about his choice for the next James Bond, and he said Anya Taylor Joy!

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By the way, you can see which celebrities are registered Republicans or those who endorsed Trump.

Pictured below: Theo James and Kaya Scodelario at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

Theo James at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.
Theo James and Kaya Scodelario at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.
Theo James and Kaya Scodelario at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.
Theo James at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.
Theo James and Kaya Scodelario at The Gentlemen FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

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