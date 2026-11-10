Thomas Markle’s New Mugshot Released After Being Arrested for Cutting Off Ankle Monitor

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Thomas Markle mug shot
Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office / BACKGRID

A new mugshot for Thomas Markle has been released after his second arrest of the week.

The 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle was initially arrested on Friday, November 6 and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material after federal investigators searched two storage units in the Los Angeles area.

Thomas was released from custody and given home detention with electronic monitoring as one of the court-ordered restrictions for his release. Well, he has now been accused of cutting off his ankle monitor.

Thomas Markle mug shot

Thomas Markle was arrested again on November 10

Thomas was booked into Pinellas County Jail in Florida and was pictured in an orange jumpsuit for his mugshot.

It remains unclear why Thomas allegedly removed the monitor or whether he has offered an explanation, but federal prosecutors are now seeking to revoke his release following the alleged violation.

A federal judge previously ordered an independent psychiatric examination after raising concerns about his health, advanced age and ability to recall information. The evaluation is intended to determine whether Thomas can understand the proceedings against him and assist in his defense. A report from forensic psychiatrist Dr. Amie Gerodimos is due November 20.

Read more about the allegations against Thomas and who discovered the alleged abuse.

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