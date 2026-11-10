Usher & Chris Brown Cancel Another Tour Date Amid Rumors of Backstage Feud

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Side by side composite photo showing Usher on the left performing on stage in a glittering black suit and Chris Brown performing on the right in a blue jacket and red beanie.
Credit: Getty Images

Usher and Chris Brown have canceled one of their upcoming shows.

The R&B stars are currently on a joint tour and had planned to perform in Los Angeles on Monday, November 16, at the SoFi Stadium, but TMZ is reporting the show has been canceled.

Per the screenshot shared by the outlet, a ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account is now showing the event marked as “canceled.” Fans will be refunded.

The cancellation comes amid reports that Usher and Chris Brown are feuding

The cancellation comes amid rumors that Usher and Chris are feuding after an incident that allegedly occurred backstage at an Atlanta concert.

Their show on November 5 was reportedly three hours later and then cut short because of a midnight curfew.

Sources claimed the late start was due to traffic around the venue. The insider says that Chris wanted to delay the show to allow fans to see the full concert, while Usher wanted to start on time, leading to “tension backstage.”

Chris later took to his Instagram Stories and seemed to indicate that the rumors were not true.

“Internet [cap]. Don’t fall for it,” he said in a message.

Four of the shows on the tour in October were canceled for “health and well-being.”

Check out the full setlist for the tour.

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