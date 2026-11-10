Vicki Lawrence Says CBS Wanted to Replace Her on ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ But Carol Refused

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Vicki Lawrence is looking back at how Carol Burnett defended her when CBS executives wanted her off The Carol Burnett Show.

The 77-year-old comedian opened up to People about her time on the beloved variety series as she prepares to bring her one-woman show to New Jersey for her final performances of 2026.

Vicki is best known for playing Thelma “Mama” Harper on The Carol Burnett Show, a role she later reprised in the television movie Eunice and the spinoff sitcom Mama’s Family.

Vicki Lawrence reveals how Carol Burnett saved her job

For those who didn’t know, Vicki landed her role on The Carol Burnett Show in an unusual way.

As a teenager, she won a beauty contest in Inglewood, California, which caught the attention of a local newspaper. The paper pointed out her resemblance to Carol and published photos of the two side by side.

Vicki sent the clipping to Carol with a letter, which eventually led to her being hired for The Carol Burnett Show at just 18 years old. The series premiered in 1967 and ran for 11 seasons.

“I think nowadays what happened to me would never happen,” Vicki told People.

However, Vicki recently learned that her early days on the series weren’t entirely smooth sailing.

According to the comedian, CBS executives thought she was “really rough” and wanted her removed from the cast. Carol, however, refused to let her go.

“And Carol said, ‘She’s a diamond in the rough and we’re keeping her,’ ” Vicki revealed. “And she’s recounted that story a couple of times for me now, that I was a diamond, and I just go, ‘Really?’ ”

She continued, “I don’t know what she saw. And she has said to me, ‘I think it would’ve happened regardless, Vicki. It would’ve happened.”

Vicki Lawrence is bringing Mama back to the stage

Vicki continues to entertain audiences with her stage production, Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show.

During the first act, she shares “all the stories of everything that has happened to me.” In the second act, she returns as Mama to offer the character’s opinions on current events and other hot topics.

Vicki will perform at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on November 13 and 14, marking her final shows of 2026.

She already has additional performances scheduled for 2027, including stops in Mississippi, Washington, Illinois, Missouri and California.

Tickets for Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show at the George Street Playhouse are on sale now.

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