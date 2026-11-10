‘VisionQuest’ Finale: [Spoiler] & [Spoiler] Return to MCU, One Seemingly Sets Up ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Nov 10, 2026 3 min read
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James Spader and Paul Bettany pose for VisionQuest key art
Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

VisionQuest has just come to an end with the season finale on Tuesday night (November 10).

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series has been said to be the finale of the WandaVision trilogy, which also included Agatha All Along.

In this week’s eighth episode, “Forever,” Vision’s quest to embrace his true identity comes to a close.

The epic finale brought Marvel fans not one, but TWO, returns of past characters from the trilogy of shows, and even cued up Avengers: Doomsday!

Warning: spoilers ahead…

Still of Paul Bettany in VisionQuest

What is VisionQuest about?

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron’s influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.

So, which two characters returned in the season finale? Click “NEXT” for all the spoilers!

Next >

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