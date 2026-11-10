When Is the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Finale? 2026 Remaining Episodes, Revealed

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Dancing with the Stars hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in a gallery image
Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles

Dancing with the Stars is back tonight (November 10) with an all-new episode on ABC.

Tonight’s episode is “Grammy Night” with the remaining stars dancing to popular, award winning tunes.

How Many Episodes Are Left This Season on DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars is set to wrap up in just a few weeks!

There are only three episodes left, including tonight.

What Are the Remaining Theme Weeks?

Here are the remaining theme weeks.

Week 9: Grammy Night

Week 10: Semi-Finals

Week 11: Finale

When Is the DWTS Season 35 Finale?

This is the remaining schedule for DWTS season 35.

  • Grammy Night: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
  • Semifinals: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
  • Season Finale: Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The winner of the Mirror Ball trophy will be crowned on November 24, 2026, just two days before Thanksgiving! Just Jared will be live updating each remaining week this season, so stick with us for the latest news.

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