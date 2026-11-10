Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2006 Week 9? ‘Grammy Night’ Spoilers

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Dancing with the Stars season 35 key art
Credit: ABC

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!

Dancing with the Stars week nine has come to an end after a night of celebrating the Grammys!

The ABC dance competition series took on “Grammy Night” on Tuesday (November 10), with the remaining seven contestants and their pro dance partners performing to Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning artists, songs, and unforgettable moments.

Each remaining couple put on showstopping performances to chart-topping songs and legendary anthems.

Brandy and Monica, Maren Morris, and Sheryl Crow also hit the ballroom for special musical performances!

Still of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough during Disney on Broadway night on DWTS

Following the performances and the close of the live voting window, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced the dancing couples who were safe from elimination and will dance in week ten, which is the semi-finals!

There are only a couple weeks of competition remaining before a new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy winner is crowned.

At the end of the night, sadly another couple was eliminated from the competition based on their scores and votes from the viewers.

So, who went home on DWTS week nine?

Cast portrait of Jenna Dewan for Dancing with the Stars season 35

 Jenna Dewan – Eliminated on Week 9

The Rookie actress Jenna Dewan was sadly sent home at the end of week nine, and became the tenth celebrity eliminated in season 35.

She was partnered with pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

If you missed it, find out all of the scores for this week, along with the current leaderboard!

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