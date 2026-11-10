Why Bobbi Althoff Almost Quit ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’

Credit: Disney/Cristian Lopez

Bobbi Althoff is opening up about filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

The 29-year-old podcaster will be starring in the upcoming Hulu series, but in a new interview, revealing she didn’t realize what she was getting into and nearly quit multiple times.

Bobbi Althoff reveals why she almost quit SLOMW: OC

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the interview brought up her saying on the show, “What the hell did I sign up for.”

“Yeah, I think at the time that I said that, I felt it. I was like, ‘Why did I do this?’ There was many times throughout that I was like, ‘Why did I do this?'” Bobbi responded.

When asked if she considered quitting, she replied, “Very early, yeah. I think I did. I was in and out. I was like one foot in the whole time… I was not fully committed.”

“I think it’s hard because we didn’t know each other very well, going in,” Bobbi continued. “But then as time went on, we got to know each other and like, actually become friends, which was really special with everyone. And there wasn’t alliances anymore. It was just like one group. But by the end, I was like, ‘Oh, I love it here. It’s so much fun and I love all the girls here.’ The friendships surprised me.”

What is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County about?

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; it is their identity. While some defend their way of life and fight against modernity, others embrace change and become a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.

If you missed it, find out which stars are really Mormon, and who is not.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres THIS Thursday (November 12) on Hulu. Watch the trailer here!

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