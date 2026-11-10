Why Bobbi Althoff Almost Quit ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Bobbi Althoff attends Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premiere
Credit: Disney/Cristian Lopez

Bobbi Althoff is opening up about filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

The 29-year-old podcaster will be starring in the upcoming Hulu series, but in a new interview, revealing she didn’t realize what she was getting into and nearly quit multiple times.

Still of Bobbi Althoff on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County

Bobbi Althoff reveals why she almost quit SLOMW: OC

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the interview brought up her saying on the show, “What the hell did I sign up for.”

“Yeah, I think at the time that I said that, I felt it. I was like, ‘Why did I do this?’ There was many times throughout that I was like, ‘Why did I do this?'” Bobbi responded.

When asked if she considered quitting, she replied, “Very early, yeah. I think I did. I was in and out. I was like one foot in the whole time… I was not fully committed.”

“I think it’s hard because we didn’t know each other very well, going in,” Bobbi continued. “But then as time went on, we got to know each other and like, actually become friends, which was really special with everyone. And there wasn’t alliances anymore. It was just like one group. But by the end, I was like, ‘Oh, I love it here. It’s so much fun and I love all the girls here.’ The friendships surprised me.”

What is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County about?

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; it is their identity. While some defend their way of life and fight against modernity, others embrace change and become a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.

If you missed it, find out which stars are really Mormon, and who is not.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres THIS Thursday (November 12) on Hulu. Watch the trailer here!

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Ana de Armas and boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at Latin Grammy event
    Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Beto Montenegro While Supporting Him at Latin Grammy Event
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He’s Still a Republican, Explains Why He Remains With the Political Party
  3. Chris Hemsworth in a white button-up shirt at a movie premiere.
    Chris Hemsworth

    Masked Men Steal 3 Cars From Chris Hemsworth’s Property, Police Investigation Underway
  4. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode