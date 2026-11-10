‘YAGA’ Episode 5 Photos & Synopsis Revealed: See New Looks at Hudson Williams & Carrie-Anne Moss In Crave Series

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Still of Hudson Williams in Yaga episode five
Credit: Crave

Crave has released a new look at the upcoming episode of its latest TV series, YAGA.

The mystery-thriller from Kat Sandler has been airing weekly new episodes over the past few weeks on Crave in Canada and AMC+ in the US, and the fifth episode is set to debut THIS Friday (November 13).

Still of Carrie-Anne Moss and Hudson Williams in Yaga episode five

The new stills from episode five mostly feature Carrie-Anne Moss as Katherine and Hudson Williams as Henry Park.

“I think it’s time to learn a little bit more about Henry,” Crave teased on Instagram with the new photos.

If you missed it, the episode prior featured a threesome of Hudson as Henry and Logan with Ezra Franky as Pam, which went viral on social media. Watch a clip below!

What is episode five about?

This week’s episode is titled “The Horns.”

Here’s the episode synopsis: “Rapp (Noah Reid) draws close to Katherine (Moss) while circling the question: who is Baba Yaga?”

Still of Hudson Williams and Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga episode five

How to Watch YAGA in the U.S. and Canada

In the United States, YAGA streams exclusively on AMC+, and the new episode will release at 3 am ET/12 am PT. You can find the show on the official AMC+ streaming page.

Canadian viewers can watch the series on Crave.

Still of Hudson Williams in Yaga episode five

What is YAGA about?

Based on the play by Kat Sandler, who serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the TV show, YAGA “follows Rapp (Reid), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.”

Check out more episode five stills in the gallery below…

Still of Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga episode five
Still of Noah Reid in Yaga episode five
Still of Hudson Williams and Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga episode five
Still of Hudson Williams in Yaga episode five

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