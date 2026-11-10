‘You’ve Got Mail’ Movie Remake in the Works, Being Billed as ‘New Take’ on Classic Rom-Com

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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You've Got Mail still with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan
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A remake of the classic rom-com You’ve Got Mail is in the works.

Filmmaker Jason Orley is set to write and direct a “new take” on the film for Warner Bros., according to Deadline. He’s best known for directing 2019’s Big Time Adolescence, 2022’s I Want You Back, and several episodes of Pete Davidson‘s Peacock series Bupkis. He recently completed work on the upcoming rom-com Close Personal Friends, starring Brie Larson.

Nothing else is known about the movie as of this time.

All about the original You’ve Got Mail movie

Two people who own competing bookstores–one tiny (Meg Ryan) and one huge (Tom Hanks)–dislike each other intensely. However, they become anonymous correspondents via e-mail and fall in love through their written exchanges. They remain unaware that the person with whom they’re smitten is the same person they snub daily in the business world.

You’ve Got Mail was released in 1998 and grossed $250 million worldwide. Adjusted for inflation, that would be over $500 million today.

The movie marked Meg and Tom‘s third collaboration following Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle. It was written and directed by the beloved filmmaker Nora Ephron, who passed away in 2012.

How to watch the movie at home

The movie is not on any streaming services for free right now, so you’ll have to rent it on demand!

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