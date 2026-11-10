Zoe Kravitz Bares Abs in Two-Piece Outfit at ‘How to Rob a Bank’ Premiere with Nicholas Hoult & Pete Davidson

Credit: Getty

Zoe Kravitz is flaunting some skin at the premiere of her new movie.

The 37-year-old bared abs in a two-piece gold outfit at the red carpet premiere for How to Rob a Bank on Tuesday (November 10) in New York City.

Zoe was joined at the event by her co-stars Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson.

All about Zoe Kravitz’s look

Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent at the premiere.

She’s in a cropped jacket with animal-free fur-trimmed cuffs in brocade, a lace flower cabochon buckle belt in crystals, resin and metal, low-waisted pants in brocade, Salomé sandals in metallic leather, and Cleopatra sandals in metallic leather.

What is the movie about?

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs – and their most ambitious heist yet.

The movie will be hitting theaters on November 13.

Also at the premiere!

Others on the red carpet at the premiere included co-stars John C. Reilly, Rhenzy Feliz, Anna Sawai, Christian Slater, and Alessandra Frugoli, as well as director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick.

Keep scrolling for more photos from the premiere!

Posted To:Anna Sawai Christian Slater David Leitch Event Photos How to Rob a Bank John C. Reilly Kelly McCormick Nicholas Hoult Pete Davidson Rhenzy Feliz