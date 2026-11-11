Adéla Confirms She Did Not Submit for Grammy Awards 2027 Nominations, Explains Why

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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Adéla attends Airbnb.org's first-ever gala at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
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Pop star Adéla has confirmed some news about the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The 22-year-old entertainer, known for hits like “Ain’t in LA” and “Nicole Kidman,” will not be submitting for any Grammys for the upcoming show.

Adéla Confirms She’s Opted Out of Grammy Award Consideration

She explained her decision in her profile for Who What Wear.

She was widely considered to be a lock for nominations this year, including for Best New Artist.

“I think it’s a nomination you need to earn. I have so much more work to do before I even think of that. I have my tour, and I want to start writing my next album,” she told the publication.

She continued, “I think I need to do all the work I can this year and next in order to really earn it. Maybe in 2028 … I’ll feel like I truly deserve to be in that room.”

The Grammy Nominations Will Be Announced on November 16, 2026

The Grammy Award nominations are expected to be announced bright and early on Monday, November 16, 2026. The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 7 on ABC.

Just Jared will bring the full list to you as soon as it’s available. See the 8 artists expected to get a nomination for the top prize…and who could be snubbed.

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