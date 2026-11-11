‘Adults’ Renewed for Season 3 With Expanded Episode Count, Cast Announces News In Fun Video

Credit: Michael Gibson/FX

The fans have spoken and FX has responded – Adults is officially returning for a third season!!

The news was announced on Wednesday (November 11) with a video from the cast, but season three wasn’t the only exciting news.

In addition to the renewal, it was revealed that the new season will consist of twice as many episodes, upping the count from eight to 16!

“oooh, you want season 3? how’s 16 episodes? :),” Jack Innanen captioned the cast’s announcement video, which you can see above.

The show’s official account also shared the news, with a video of clips from season two of the characters saying “three” in various scenes.

What is Adults about?

Adults is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet. “Samir” (Malik Elassal), “Billie” (Lucy Freyer), “Paul Baker” (Innanen), “Issa” (Amita Rao) and “Anton” (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.

What happened in season two?

Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you’ll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else’s feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they’re too afraid to face head-on. It’s not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it’s that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.

Adults creators previously teased a potential third season

After season two debuted in August, the show’s creators, Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw teased what could happen in a third season, if it was renewed.

“I think we’re really curious to see the pretty immediate results of [that] because our eye was on one ball, right?” he told Swoon. “Our eye was on Paul Baker and Anton, but meanwhile, something pretty explosive happened upstairs that’s going to have consequences for everyone.”

Rebecca teased what can happen in season three with those two couples.

“We always love giving ourselves a little bit of a challenge — letting these characters make decisions that feel right for them in the moment. But like so many decisions in your 20s, the decision that feels right in the moment one day means a lot of unraveling and analyzing or not analyzing to do the next day,” she told The Wrap. “We understand why all four of those people had the nights that they had in our finale, but I think now we really get to say, ‘What next?’ What is next for Billie and Samir is going to look really different than what is next for Anton and Paul Baker. They all made decisions that they can’t take back, which is always a really fun place to find ourselves.”

Ben and Rebecca address fan calls for a higher episode count.

“We’ll write as many episodes as we are given … I think even getting to do this prequel, nine felt better than eight. The more stories we get to tell, the more that we get to live with these characters, the better,” Rebecca told The Wrap.

Ben added, “We see fans asking for ‘filler episodes,’ which is so funny and kind of media-literate, right? … We didn’t get to do that this time around, but that is something that we aspire to do in the lineage of sitcoms that came before us. What are the off days like? The more seasons — not just more episodes, but the more seasons that we have — the more we get to play around with the fluff.”

Posted To:Adults Amita Rao FX Jack Innanen Lucy Freyer Malik Elassal Owen Thiele Television