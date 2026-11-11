Alabama Barker Says Her Friends Stole Over $100k Worth of Clothing & Jewelry From Her

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Alabama Barker is speaking out about stolen items from her home.

The 20-year-old influencer and daughter of Travis Barker took to her TikTok story with allegations of theft from friends.

In the since-expired story post, Alabama says that over $130,000 worth of clothing, accessories, and furniture were stolen across two years, according to E! News.

Among the items were Chrome Hearts jeans and a stool, diamond earrings, and Birkin that her dad bought for her.

“It’s my stuff, but it’s not the stool. It’s all my Chrome Heart jeans,” she said, adding that a friend showed her photos of her items up for sale online. “It’s $20,000 jeans and there’s four pairs.”

“They had been taking from me for two years,” she continued. “All of my valuables are gone. I can’t even believe it.”

“I took care of them like they were like my family,” Alabama shared. “You knew I didn’t have cameras and you’re shysty, and you took everything from me.”

Alabama said she filed a report with the FBI, but claimed she got no help.

Since the initial video accusation, Alabama has continued to post videos and photos on her TikTok story, including a security video of a man going through her closet. She also shared video of the man’s own posts trying to sell her stuff.

Just recently, Alabama also opened up about what caused her to be estranged from her older brother, Landon Barker.

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