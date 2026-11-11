Anthony Clark, Comedian & ‘Yes, Dear’ Star, Dies at 62

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Anthony Clark has sadly passed away.

The stand-up comedian, who later became the star of the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, died on Tuesday (November 10) at the age of 62. It is understood that Anthony died from complications related to pneumonia.

Anthony‘s passing was announced by Yes, Dear co-star Mike O’Malley, who remembered him as “a hilarious guy.”

2 Mike O’Malley & Anthony Clark at 2003 People’s Choice Awards

“Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows,” Mike wrote on X. “The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend.”

“We spoke on the phone three weeks ago,” Mike continued. “He had us laughing loudly once again. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of ‘Yes Dear’ which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony.”

Yes, Dear – which also starred Jean Louisa Kelly, Liza Snyder, and Joel Homan – ran for six seasons from 2000 to 2006.

Series co-creator Greg Garcia also remembered Anthony in a statement shared with Deadline.

“I’ve been very lucky to be friends with some of the funniest people in the world, and Anthony Clark had the most insane sense of humor of all of them,” Greg shared. “The things that would come out of his mouth were so unexpected and hilarious. Over the last two or three years we had reconnected, and I always looked forward to our monthly phone calls where we would catch up and make each other laugh. Recently, he was so full of joy and encouragement when he found out I was trying stand-up comedy for the first time. He enjoyed talking about the art of stand-up, being on the road, and would also offer some great advice.

“Just a few weeks ago we were laughing hysterically on the phone, trading jokes and telling stories,” he continued. “It’s a sad day, and I’ll miss him very much. I’m glad he was able to bring a lot of joy and laughter into the world.”

Our thoughts are with Anthony Clark‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

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